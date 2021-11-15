EU Recognizes COVID Certificates of Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, New Zealand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The European Union is recognizing the COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, Serbia and New Zealand, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Today, the Commission adopted four decisions certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

As a result, the four countries will be connected to the EU's system and their COVID certificates will be accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate," the commission said in a press release.