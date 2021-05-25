UrduPoint.com
EU Recommendation To Avoid Flying Over Belarus Regretful - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The recommendation of the European Union to avoid flying over Belarus is regretful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Here we can only express regret ... You need to understand that, in the end, passengers of planes will pay for these recommendations and will spend an extra half hour or hour in the air," Peskov told reporters.

