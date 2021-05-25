EU Recommendation to Avoid Flying Over Belarus Regretful - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The recommendation of the European Union to avoid flying over Belarus is regretful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Here we can only express regret ... You need to understand that, in the end, passengers of planes will pay for these recommendations and will spend an extra half hour or hour in the air," Peskov told reporters.