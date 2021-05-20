UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

EU Recommends Allowing Entry for Those Inoculated With EMA/WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Council of the European Union recommended on Thursday allowing EU entry for foreign travelers who were fully inoculated against the coronavirus with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO) at least 14 days before arrival.

"If member states accept proof of vaccination to waive travel restrictions such as testing or quarantine, they should in principle lift restrictions on non-essential travel for third-country travellers who have received the last recommended dose of an EMA approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival. Member states could also lift the restriction on non-essential travel to those who have received at least 14 days before the last recommended dose of a vaccine having completed the WHO emergency use listing process," the council said in a statement.

