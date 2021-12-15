UrduPoint.com

EU Records Highest Monthly Number Of Illegal Border Crossings Since 2015 - Frontex

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) said on Wednesday that over 184,000 migrants were caught trying to cross the border illegally in the first 11 months of the year, which is 60% more than in 2020 and 45% more than in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) said on Wednesday that over 184,000 migrants were caught trying to cross the border illegally in the first 11 months of the year, which is 60% more than in 2020 and 45% more than in 2019.

"In November, there were about 22,450 detections of illegal border crossings on the main migratory routes into the European Union, nearly in line with 2020 and 35% more than two years ago," the agency said, noting that the monthly tally of crossing attempts is the highest since 2015.

The so-called Eastern Borders route of migration, where the EU-Belarus migrant crisis has been unfolding in recent months, registered the fewest number of illegal crossings (7,371) but the highest increase year-on-year (1,099%).

The Western Balkan route registered almost 8,000 illegal crossings and a 138% increase compared to 2020, while the Western African route registered 20,183 crossings and a 3% increase.

Over 100,000 crossings were detected through the Mediterranean route, but while their number increased by 89% year-on-year through the Central Mediterranean segment, it decreased by 3% through the Eastern Mediterranean.

Frontex noted that the data are preliminary and may be inaccurate due to the fact that the same people may attempt to cross several times at different spots.

