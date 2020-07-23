UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Recovery Deal Positive, May Become Permanently Undergird Eurozone - Fitch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:50 PM

EU Recovery Deal Positive, May Become Permanently Undergird Eurozone - Fitch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The EU Economic Recovery Fund, agreed by European leaders earlier this week, could become a permanent part of the EU institutional structure that will strengthen the foundations of the eurozone, according to the international rating agency Fitch.

"The EUR750 billion recovery fund agreed by EU leaders is net supportive for EU sovereign ratings, Fitch Ratings says. We think it could become a more permanent feature of the EU's institutional set-up, which would bolster the architectural underpinnings of the eurozone," the agency said in a report published Thursday.

The agency added that it sees the fund as a supportive factor for the EU's sovereign ratings in the medium term, especially for the western and southern nations of the bloc.

"Our assessments of the effect on individual sovereign creditworthiness would reflect benefits from a more robust economic and monetary union, the impact on public finances and growth, and how these might reduce the pandemic's impact," the report added.

The agency said that a more complete impact assessment will become possible when the EU publishes all data on disbursements.

Following the summit, which ended on Tuesday night, EU leaders agreed to create a recovery fund, which is planned to attract 750 billion Euros in financial markets on behalf of the European Union. The funds are planned to be used to restore the most affected sectors of the economy. The European Commission offered to implement 500 billion from the fund as subsidies, 250 billion as loans. As a result, under the pressure of the "thrifty four" - the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria - the configuration of the fund looks different: 390 billion euros - as subsidies, 360 billion - as loans.

Another rating agency, S&P, also published a report in which it noted that the fund is a positive factor for the region's solvency and will support its long-term economic and financial stability.

Related Topics

European Union Austria Sweden Netherlands Denmark Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

4 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

4 hours ago

Thousands of unmarked graves discovered, testifyin ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.