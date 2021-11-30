EU Refusal to Build Refugee Camps Reason for Migration Crisis in Belarus - Lukashenko

The European Union's refusal to build refugee camps and sanctions became reasons for the migration crisis on Belarusian borders, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The European Union's refusal to build refugee camps and sanctions became reasons for the migration crisis on Belarusian borders, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti.

Lukashenko mentioned that Minsk and Brussels had a readmission agreement in the past and Belarus took back migrants if they appear in the EU via its territory and placed them in camps.

"They (the EU) had to build the camps, and they began to build, and then they stopped. And I stopped taking them from there," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader added that the EU broke the readmission agreement first and then imposed sanctions against Minsk.

"I honestly told them about this at the very beginning: guys, you went to aggravate relations. You accuse us of this plane (the Ryanair incident). Although not a single fact was presented," Lukashenko added.