EU Refuses So Far to Comment on Ban on Entry Visas for Russians - EU Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Union cannot yet comment on a ban on visas for Russians to enter member states as "all measures will be discussed at the summit on Thursday," a EU foreign policy service source told Sputnik.

"We will have an emergency EU summit tonight where decisions will be made on all relevant measures. So we need to wait," the source said.

Belgium suggested earlier to consider suspending the issuance of visas to the EU for all Russians, with the exception of humanitarian visas, as part of sanctions against Russia.