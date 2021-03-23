(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The European Union is not commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement on the absence of ties between Moscow and Brussels and plans to discuss relations with Russia during the European Council meeting later this week, a spokesperson of the EU told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Russia does not have relations with the European Union as an organization because Brussels destroyed the ties by its "unilateral decisions."

"We don't comment on comments. The EU's relations with Russia are based on the five principles and our unity under this framework is our greatest asset. The President of the Council, Charles Michel spoke with President [Vladimir] Putin as recently as yesterday and was very clear that this is the EU's approach towards Russia," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that Russia "has taken a confrontational stance towards" the EU and the bloc needs to react when Moscow is "breaching international law and violating human rights." The spokesperson confirmed that the issues of EU-Russia ties will be discussed at the European Council on Thursday and Friday.

Michel and Putin held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss Russia-EU relations, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues. According to the Kremlin, Putin assessed the current state of Moscow-Brussels ties as "unsatisfactory" and said that the EU's "non-constructive" and "confrontational" moves lead to this situation. The EU also said that Moscow-Brussels relations are at a "low point."