EU Refuses To Comment On Recent Talks Between Putin, Xi

Published February 07, 2022

The European Union will not comment on the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held in Beijing last Friday, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Monday

"It is not up to us to comment the meetings between the representatives of other countries. I can only say that the EU is committed to respect international rules-based order, and we will do everything both in our actions and with our alliances to reinforce this system," Stano said at a briefing.

He noted that if sides cooperate for the benefit of the global peace and stability, the European Union has "nothing to say against it."

The three-hour talks between Putin and Xi were held in person as part of Putin's visit to Beijing for the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics.

According to the Kremlin statement, the parties focused on bilateral agenda and economic cooperation. The leaders signed a package of documents alongside a joint Russia-China statement on the international relations entering a new era, where they expressed a shared vision of the world's most pressing issues, including nuclear non-proliferation, arms control and further NATO enlargement.

Beijing supports Russia's proposals to create long-term legally binding security guarantees in Europe, while Moscow endorses the One-China principle, reiterating its view of Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

