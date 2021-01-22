UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Refuses To Grant Membership To Ankara For Political Reasons - Turkish Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:15 PM

EU Refuses to Grant Membership to Ankara for Political Reasons - Turkish Foreign Minister

Ankara is ready to fulfill all the requirements for joining the EU, but the bloc does not grant membership to Turkey for political reasons, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday during his visit to Brussels

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Ankara is ready to fulfill all the requirements for joining the EU, but the bloc does not grant membership to Turkey for political reasons, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday during his visit to Brussels.

"We are always ready to fulfill the requirements for joining the EU. There are four criteria left to be met, but the main complaints against us are related to political reasons. The customs agreement with the EU is beneficial for all parties, but, unfortunately, it is still bogged down. The agreement on the transition to a visa-free regime must be implemented," Cavusoglu said at a press conference.

The minister added that Ankara expected the EU to take concrete steps on the issues, as well as on the fight against terrorism.

"Turkey keeps its word. The EU also needs to do this. We agreed on a roadmap, on the basis of which concrete steps on relations between Turkey and the EU will be taken," the diplomat added.

Negotiations on Turkey's full accession to the European Union began in 2005. However, the relations between Brussels and Ankara deteriorated throughout 2020 due to long-standing disagreements over Islamic extremism and human rights, as well as a major feud around Turkey's gas drilling in Greek- and Cypriot-claimed territorial waters in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Visit Brussels Ankara Gas 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy finds 17 violations of COVID-19 guid ..

2 minutes ago

Govt takes initiatives for supporting SMEs to open ..

1 minute ago

Senate Finance Committee Unanimously Approves Yell ..

1 minute ago

Russian Investigators Opens Case on Involvement of ..

1 minute ago

IOM Welcomes US Inclusion of Migrants in Coronavir ..

5 minutes ago

40 mln children administered polio vaccine in five ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.