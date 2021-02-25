UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Refuses To Recognize Russia's Sovereignty Over Crimea - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

EU Refuses to Recognize Russia's Sovereignty Over Crimea - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The European Union will not recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and the port city of Sevastopol, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday, almost seven years after the Black Sea region voted to leave Ukraine.

"The European Union remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders... [It] does not recognise and continues to condemn this violation of international law," he said.

The statement was released a day ahead of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation that the Ukrainian president declared last year to commemorate the loss of the region.

The EU said it welcomed Kiev's "diplomatic efforts" to bring Crimea back and would consider any Ukrainian ideas to this effect.

Crimea, a Russian enclave, was transferred to Ukraine in 1954 by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. An overwhelming majority in Crimea voted in March 2014 to secede from Ukraine and rejoin Russia in a referendum that Ukraine and its Western allies rejected as illegal.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Kiev March From

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

1 hour ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky  

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.