EU Refuses to See EAEU As Legitimate Trade Partner - Russia-Belarus Union State

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The European Union does not see the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as a legitimate trade partner, the secretary general of the Union State of Russia and Belarus told Sputnik on Friday.

"The EU does not want to see the EAEU as a partner. There is no dialogue between them.

Trade is developing of its own accord, like grass growing through concrete," Grigory Rapota said.

The EAEU was launched in 2015 and is made up of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Rapota, who attended an EAEU forum in the Italian city of Verona, said the EU seemed to be suspicious of the regional trade bloc. He suggested that the EAEU was seen in Brussels as a product of Russia's ambition, which he said was not necessarily a bad thing.