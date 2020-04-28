UrduPoint.com
EU Registers 13,800 Unaccompanied Minors Among Refugees In 2019, 20% Less Compared To 2018

The number of unaccompanied minors among asylum seekers in the European Union decreased by 20 percent in 2019 year-on-year, totaling 13,800, according to the Eurostat official data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of unaccompanied minors among asylum seekers in the European Union decreased by 20 percent in 2019 year-on-year, totaling 13,800, according to the Eurostat official data.

"In 2019, 13 800 asylum seekers applying for international protection in the 27 Member States of the European Union (EU) were considered to be unaccompanied minors, nearly 20% fewer than in 2018 (16 800), continuing the downward trend that started after the peak year 2015 (92 000)," the press release read.

According to Eurostat, unaccompanied minors accounted for 7 percent of all asylum applicants younger than 18 in 2019 across the bloc.

A total of 295,800 asylum seekers were granted protection status in 27 EU member states in 2019, which is 6 percent less than a year before, Eurostat said on Monday.

Syrians remained the largest group of beneficiaries of protection status in the EU in 2019 with 27 percent, followed by Afghans with 14 percent and Venezuelans with 13 percent.

In general, Germany accommodated the highest number of people who were granted protection status � 39 percent of all positive decisions. It was followed by France with 14 percent, Spain with 13 percent and Italy with 10 percent.

