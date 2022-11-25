EU Regrets Adoption of Anti-LGBT, Foreign Agent Laws in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The European External Action Service (EEAS) expressed regret on Thursday over the adoption by the Russian lower house of laws banning LGBT propaganda and imposing additional restrictions for foreign agents, also raising concern about the proposed amendments to the citizenship law.

"The EU regrets further repressive measures adopted by the Russian State Duma, related to the so-called 'foreign agents' legislation and the LGBTI legislation. The recently proposed amendments to the citizenship legislation are also deeply worrying," the EEAS said in a statement.

According to the EU diplomatic service, the new laws "fuel homophobia and further deepen the harsh repression of any critical and alternative discourse.

"

Earlier in the week, the Russian State Duma at a plenary session adopted a law banning propaganda of LGBT, pedophilia and gender reassignment in advertising, media, books, movies and audiovisual services.

In addition, the Russian lower house adopted a technical law that would ensure the entry into effect of a ban on foreign agents to serve in the bodies of the the country's Foreign Ministry, hold rallies, as well as a number of other restrictions, including a ban on education in schools.

Moreover, amendments were made by the State Duma providing for the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for surrender or evasion of military service.