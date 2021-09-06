EU Regrets Belarusian Court Verdicts in Cases of Kolesnikova, Znak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The decision of a Minsk court in cases of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak is regretful, the European Union said on Monday, and called on Belarus to release "all political prisoners"

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively.

"The EU deplores the continuous blatant disrespect by the Minsk regime of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus. The EU also reiterates its demands for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus (now numbering more than 650), including Ms Kaliesnikava and Mr Znak, journalists and all people who are behind bars for exercising their rights," the European Union External Action Service said in a statement.