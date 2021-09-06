UrduPoint.com

EU Regrets Belarusian Court Verdicts In Cases Of Kolesnikova, Znak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

EU Regrets Belarusian Court Verdicts in Cases of Kolesnikova, Znak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The decision of a Minsk court in cases of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak is regretful, the European Union said on Monday, and called on Belarus to release "all political prisoners"

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively.

"The EU deplores the continuous blatant disrespect by the Minsk regime of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Belarus. The EU also reiterates its demands for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus (now numbering more than 650), including Ms Kaliesnikava and Mr Znak, journalists and all people who are behind bars for exercising their rights," the European Union External Action Service said in a statement.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

23 minutes ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

23 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

8 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 Guinea awaits future after coup leaders demand tal ..

Guinea awaits future after coup leaders demand talks

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.