EU 'regrets' New US Tariffs In Airbus-Boeing Spat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:21 PM

EU 'regrets' new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing spat

The EU regretted Tuesday the US decision to slap more tariffs on French and German products as part of spat over aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The EU regretted Tuesday the US decision to slap more tariffs on French and German products as part of spat over aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

Brussels complained that Washington had "unilaterally" disrupted ongoing talks and said it would seek a solution to the row with the incoming Biden administration.

The European Commission said it, "regrets that the United States has chosen to add further EU products to its retaliation list in the WTO Airbus case on aircraft subsidies."

More Stories From World

