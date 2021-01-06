UrduPoint.com
EU Regrets New Venezuelan Parliament Assumed Mandate After 'Non-Democratic Elections'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

The European Union has expressed regret over the Venezuelan parliament beginning its work as Brussels does not recognize the legitimacy of the recent general election in the country, High Representative Josep Borrell said Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The European Union has expressed regret over the Venezuelan parliament beginning its work as Brussels does not recognize the legitimacy of the recent general election in the country, High Representative Josep Borrell said Wednesday.

Venezuela held its general election on December 6, resulting in the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance, supporting President Nicolas Maduro, winning 91.34 percent of all seats. The forces supporting US-supported opposition leader Juan Guaido boycotted the vote. The new parliament was inaugurated this past Tuesday.

"The Venezuelan elections of 6 December 2020 for the National Assembly regrettably went ahead without a national agreement on electoral conditions.

The European Union considers that the elections failed to comply with the international standards for a credible process and to mobilise the Venezuelan people to participate ... The EU deeply regrets that the National Assembly assumed its mandate on 5 January on the basis of these non-democratic elections," the high representative said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Guaido held his own ceremony for lawmakers from the previous parliament as they claim to have extended the previous parliament's term for another year, despite the country's supreme court declaring the move invalid.

