MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The European Union regrets Russia's decision to impose a travel ban on top EU leadership, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Friday.

"The EU deplores the Russian authorities' decision to impose a travel ban on a number of EU nationals in retaliation for EU sanctions linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The EU continues to demand that Russia ceases the aggression against Ukraine," Borrell tweeted.