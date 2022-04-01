UrduPoint.com

EU Regrets Russia's Decision To Impose Travel Ban On Top Officials Of Union - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The European Union regrets Russia's decision to impose a travel ban on top EU leadership, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Friday.

"The EU deplores the Russian authorities' decision to impose a travel ban on a number of EU nationals in retaliation for EU sanctions linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The EU continues to demand that Russia ceases the aggression against Ukraine," Borrell tweeted.

