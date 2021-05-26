EU 'regrets' Swiss Decision To End Deal Talks
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:16 PM
The European Commission on Wednesday said it regretted the "unilateral decision" by Switzerland to terminate talks on a long-negotiated cooperation agreement
"We regret this decision, given the progress that has been made over the last years to make the Institutional Framework Agreement a reality," the EU executive said in a statement.