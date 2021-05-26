EU 'regrets' Swiss decision to end deal talks

The European Commission on Wednesday said it regretted the "unilateral decision" by Switzerland to terminate talks on a long-negotiated cooperation agreement

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Wednesday said it regretted the "unilateral decision" by Switzerland to terminate talks on a long-negotiated cooperation agreement.

"We regret this decision, given the progress that has been made over the last years to make the Institutional Framework Agreement a reality," the EU executive said in a statement.