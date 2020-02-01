EU Regrets UK Decision to Leave Bloc, Regarding London as One of Key Partners - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The European Union regrets the UK's decision to leave the bloc but is regarding London as one of its key partners, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

At 23:00 GMT on Friday, the United Kingdom left the European Union after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum.

"While the European Union, and I personally, very much regret the decision of the United Kingdom to leave our Union, we fully respect this choice and are ready to move forward," Borrell said in a video address.

He pointed out the need to ensure the implementation of the withdrawal agreement as well as negotiate post-Brexit relations between London and Brussels.

"Our wish is to build a new, ambitious partnership with the United Kingdom across trade and economic cooperation, law enforcement and criminal justice, foreign policy, security and defense. The UK will remain a key partner for the European Union," Borrell added.