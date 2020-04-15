EU Regrets US Decision to Suspend Funding to WHO - Foreign Policy Chief

The European Union "deeply" regrets the United States' decision to suspend its funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The European Union "deeply" regrets the United States' decision to suspend its funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles said Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced the decision on Tuesday, shortly after accusing WHO of often being wrong and "China-centric."

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to @WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain & mitigate the #coronavirus pandemic. Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders," Borrell said on Twitter.