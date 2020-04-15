UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Regrets US Decision To Suspend Funding To WHO - Foreign Policy Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:13 PM

EU Regrets US Decision to Suspend Funding to WHO - Foreign Policy Chief

The European Union "deeply" regrets the United States' decision to suspend its funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The European Union "deeply" regrets the United States' decision to suspend its funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles said Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced the decision on Tuesday, shortly after accusing WHO of often being wrong and "China-centric."

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to @WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain & mitigate the #coronavirus pandemic. Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders," Borrell said on Twitter.

Related Topics

World Twitter European Union Trump United States

Recent Stories

SSC directs clubs to pay workers&#039; salaries

2 seconds ago

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) directs power d ..

4 minutes ago

South Koreans back Moon in pandemic poll

4 minutes ago

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vac ..

4 minutes ago

Germany to Extend Border Controls for 20 More Days ..

4 minutes ago

Police aerial firing takes woman life in Karachi's ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.