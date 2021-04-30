UrduPoint.com
EU Regrets Violence On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border, Offers Assistance To Normalize Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:27 PM

The European Union regrets the violence that erupted this week on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and offers technical assistance to normalize the situation, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday

The armed conflict over demarcation between border areas of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan erupted on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead and more than 150 others injured. Kyrgyzstan announced a ceasefire on Thursday evening, which Tajikistan agreed to. The sides said they would pull troops and military equipment from the border and back to the places of their permanent deployment.

"The EU welcomes the agreement reached on Thursday by the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan on a ceasefire and further negotiations for a political settlement of the border issues. The EU regrets the violence over the past days and expresses its sympathy to those who have lost relatives or friends," the EEAS said in a statement.

According to the statement, the bloc is ready, "if needed" to provide technical assistance and political support for "stability and prosperity in the region."

World

