UrduPoint.com

EU Regularly Push Some 330 Migrants Across Belarusian Border - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that there are 2,100 migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border, adding that EU countries regularly push some 330 people across the border.

"If they do not have time, they grab, beat and throw them (migrants) to the state border. We have such people - 330 people, besides this camp, where there are more than 2100 people," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

