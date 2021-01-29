EU regulator approves AstraZeneca vaccine for all over-18s

The EU's medicines regulator on Friday recommended the authorisation of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all people over the age of 18, saying it believed the jab was also suitable for older people

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines regulator on Friday recommended the authorisation of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all people over the age of 18, saying it believed the jab was also suitable for older people.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 in people from 18 years of age," the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency said in a statement.