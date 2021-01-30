UrduPoint.com
EU Regulator Expects J&J Vaccine Application 'shortly'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

EU regulator expects J&J vaccine application 'shortly'

The EU's medicines watchdog said on Friday that it expects Johnson and Johnson to submit an application for its coronavirus vaccine "shortly" after it published "promising" results from a large trial

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines watchdog said on Friday that it expects Johnson and Johnson to submit an application for its coronavirus vaccine "shortly" after it published "promising" results from a large trial.

"We've just heard some promising results from the Janssen vaccine, which hope to be submitted shortly to us," European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke told a press conference, referring to Johnson & Johnson's European subsidiary Jansen-Cilag.

"This is currently subject to a rolling review which precedes the formal marketing authorisation application submission," said Cooke.

