EU regulator expects J&J vaccine application 'shortly'

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines watchdog said on Friday that it expects Johnson and Johnson to submit an application for its coronavirus vaccine "shortly" after it published "promising" results from a large trial.

"We've just heard some promising results from the Janssen vaccine, which hope to be submitted shortly to us," European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke told a press conference, referring to Johnson & Johnson's European subsidiary Jansen-Cilag.

"This is currently subject to a rolling review which precedes the formal marketing authorisation application submission," said Cooke.