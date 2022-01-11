UrduPoint.com

EU Regulator Has No Data On Need For 4th Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not yet have sufficient data on the need for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine and will study this issue, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at EMA, said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not yet have sufficient data on the need for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine and will study this issue, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at EMA, said.

"We would like to see this data in regards to the fourth dose, and we would like to see this data before we can make any recommendation but at the same time we are rather concerned about a strategy that entangles repetitive vaccinations within a short term," he said.

