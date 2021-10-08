EU Regulator May Pay Visit to Russia in December for Sputnik V Certification - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik that is submitted to the EU documents for mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, and representatives of the European regulator may pay a visit in December as part of the Sputnik V vaccine certification procedure

"Following bilateral consultations on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, the Russian Health Ministry prepared necessary documents requested by the European side.

They were sent to the EU office in September. On September 30, an employee of the office confirmed that they received the documents," the ministry said.

"We are coordinating details related to a visit of the European Medicines Agency's representatives as part of the Sputnik V vaccine certification procedure. The visit may take place already in December," the ministry added.