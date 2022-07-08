EU Regulator Recommends Second COVID Booster Dose to People Over Sixty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends people over 60 and medically vulnerable people to get a second booster vaccine against COVID, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy Marco Cavaleri said on Thursday.

"Given the current situation, I would like to highlight a joint recommendation that EMA and ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) adopted earlier this year in April. Our advise was that people over 80 years of age should get a second booster shot with the authorized vaccines. We also said at that time that if we see a significant resurgence of the infection, as we do now by the way, people between 60 and 79 years of old and medically vulnerable persons of any age should receive a second booster dose," Cavaleri said at a regular press briefing on COVID-19.

The authorized vaccines in the European Union still offer a good level of protection against hospitalizations, sever disease and death, he added.

"We are seeing a new wave of COVID-19 cases in many member states across Europe. The spread of the infections is driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron strain, which are highly transmissible, as you know," Cavaleri underscored.

According to the projections of the EMA, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are expected to become dominant across all European states by the end of July. There is no evidence that infections are becoming more severe.