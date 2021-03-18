EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe and effective'

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU's drugs regulator said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe and effective" and was not linked to an increased risk of blood clots.

"The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine," European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke told a press conference after a probe by the body's safety committee.

"The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots."