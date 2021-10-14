The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of the Evusheld antibody cocktail, which is being designed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the prevention of COVID-19

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of Evusheld (also known as AZD7442), a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), which is being developed by AstraZeneca AB for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults," EMA stated.

A rolling review is EMA's tool used for carrying out an urgent assessment of promising medicines during a health emergency.

Preliminary results from clinical studies have reportedly shown that Evusheld may help prevent COVID-19.

EMA intends to evaluate the quality, safety and effectiveness of Evusheld before AstraZeneca is allowed to release the antibody cocktail to the market.

"While EMA cannot predict the overall timelines, it should take less time than normal to evaluate an eventual application because of the work done during the rolling review," the regulator said.

On Monday, AstraZeneca announced that Evusheld proved to be effective in preventing the development of a severe form of COVID-19. Clinical trials involved high-risk patients, including those with comorbidities.