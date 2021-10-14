UrduPoint.com

EU Regulator Starts Evaluating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Medicine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:56 PM

EU Regulator Starts Evaluating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Medicine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of the Evusheld antibody cocktail, which is being designed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the prevention of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of the Evusheld antibody cocktail, which is being designed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the prevention of COVID-19.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of Evusheld (also known as AZD7442), a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), which is being developed by AstraZeneca AB for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults," EMA stated.

A rolling review is EMA's tool used for carrying out an urgent assessment of promising medicines during a health emergency.

Preliminary results from clinical studies have reportedly shown that Evusheld may help prevent COVID-19.

EMA intends to evaluate the quality, safety and effectiveness of Evusheld before AstraZeneca is allowed to release the antibody cocktail to the market.

"While EMA cannot predict the overall timelines, it should take less time than normal to evaluate an eventual application because of the work done during the rolling review," the regulator said.

On Monday, AstraZeneca announced that Evusheld proved to be effective in preventing the development of a severe form of COVID-19. Clinical trials involved high-risk patients, including those with comorbidities.

Related Topics

Company May Market From

Recent Stories

2 motorcyclists die, another seriously injured

2 motorcyclists die, another seriously injured

2 minutes ago
 Erstwhile Pata exempt from taxes till 2023, says K ..

Erstwhile Pata exempt from taxes till 2023, says KP CM

2 minutes ago
 Sindh secy info for highlighting govt's achievemen ..

Sindh secy info for highlighting govt's achievements to portray its soft image

3 minutes ago
 Plan devised to provide crime free environment in ..

Plan devised to provide crime free environment in SITE area : DIG Sharjeel

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Concerned By Violence in Beirut, Urges Al ..

UN Chief Concerned By Violence in Beirut, Urges All to Avoid Provocations - Spok ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.