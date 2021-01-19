UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Regulator To Approve Boeing 737 MAX Flights Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:37 PM

EU regulator to approve Boeing 737 MAX flights next week

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) plans to authorize the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again next week, 22 months after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) plans to authorize the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again next week, 22 months after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes.

"For us, the MAX will be able to fly again starting next week," after publication of a directive clearing the jet, EASA director Patrick Ky said in a video conference.

"We have reached the point where our four main demands have been fulfilled," Ky said during the conference, organised by the German association of aviation journalists.

The MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes that together killed 346 people -- the 2018 Lion Air disaster in Indonesia and an Ethiopian Airlines crash the following year.

Investigators said a main cause of both crashes was a faulty flight handling system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

Meant to keep the plane from stalling as it ascends, the automated system instead forced the nose of the plane downward.

The findings plunged Boeing into crisis, with more than 650 orders for the 737 MAX cancelled since last year.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered Boeing to revamp the jet and implement new pilot training protocols, before finally approving the plane for a return to service in November.

Ky had already indicated in October that EU approval was likely after Boeing promised a new sensor would be added to prevent the type of problems that caused the 737 crashes.

Related Topics

German European Union Indonesia March October November 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Police ordered to register FIR against PTI MNA Kan ..

3 minutes ago

LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns

6 minutes ago

Ugandan Military Bans US Ambassador From Visiting ..

3 minutes ago

Around 200,000 Moscow Residents Received 1st Dose ..

3 minutes ago

PAF pays Rs14 billion funds to Fazaia Housing Sche ..

3 minutes ago

Parliament Needs to Have a Say on UK's Free Trade ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.