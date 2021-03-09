EU Regulator to Make Decisions on Sputnik V Vaccine Based Only On Scientific Data

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will review the compliance of Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, with standards of the European Union and make recommendations based solely on the scientific data, a spokesperson from the EMA told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021)

According to the spokesperson, the EMA is currently evaluating Sputnik V via a rolling review procedure. The representative added that the EU drug regulator will make its recommendations on Sputnik V based solely on scientific data on the effectiveness and safety of the Russian vaccine and nothing else.

The EMA spokesperson also said that the regulator will review data on Sputnik V as it becomes available to decide if the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks.