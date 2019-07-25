The European Union will not reopen negotiations on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which it believes to be the "best deal possible," European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Mina Andreeva said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The European Union will not reopen negotiations on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which it believes to be the "best deal possible," European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Mina Andreeva said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson said in his first speech as the UK prime minister that he would attempt to get a better deal, one without a backstop clause on Northern Ireland.

Johnson added that he did not want the United Kingdom to leave without a deal, but it had to leave by October 31, "no ifs or buts."

"I am very happy to reiterate the European Union's position, which remains unchanged � we have agreed a withdrawal agreement with the United Kingdom's government. and the deal we have achieved is the best deal possible ... We will not reopen the withdrawal agreement," Andreeva told reporters.

The spokeswoman added that the EU position on the backstop had not changed either.