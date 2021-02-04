EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on Thursday reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to global access to COVID-19 vaccines, in a call with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on Thursday reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to global access to COVID-19 vaccines, in a call with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Important exchange with @WHO Director General @DrTedros. Our support for #COVAX is unwavering and we will continue to work for #COVID19 vaccines to reach all those who need them most," Kyriakides wrote in a tweet alongside a photograph of the two speaking in a videoconference format.

The WHO director-general confirmed the call in a tweet of his own, saying that the two spoke about vaccine equity to health care workers and "the highest risk populations in all countries.

The European Union's vaccine rollout was beset with problems after producers in the United States and the United Kingdom announced they were not able to fulfill the terms of their supply contracts with Brussels, sparking indignation across the eurozone.

From the onset of the pandemic, the WHO has warned against unequal vaccine distribution across the world, saying lopsided administering of vaccines risks protracting the pandemic.

Most of the world's countries have signed on to the WHO's COVAX initiative to help equitably deliver vaccines to low-income countries.