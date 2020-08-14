EU Rejects Belarusian Election Results, Begins Work On Sanctions - Borrell
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The European Union does not accept Belarusian election results and wants to punish those responsible for violence and fraud, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"Belarus: EU doesn't accept election results. Work begins on sanctioning those responsible for violence & falsification," Borrell said on Twitter after the meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council.