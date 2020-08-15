EU Rejects Belarusian Election Results, Begins Work on Sanctions - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The European Union does not accept Belarusian election results and wants to punish those responsible for violence and fraud, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"Belarus: EU doesn't accept election results. Work begins on sanctioning those responsible for violence & falsification," Borrell said on Twitter after the meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The 27 ministers came to a consensus that last Sunday's election in the eastern European nation was rigged, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Twitter.

"Consensus that elections were rigged, EU starts working on individual targeted measures against those responsible for violence against peaceful protesters and the election fraud," he wrote.

Belarus's election commission declared long-term President Alexander Lukashenko the winner on Monday, prompting protests across the country.

Two protesters died and thousands were injured during the unrest, including more than 100 police officers. The Interior Ministry says a man died in Minsk after an explosive device went off in his hand.