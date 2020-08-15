UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Rejects Belarusian Election Results, Begins Work On Sanctions - Borrell

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

EU Rejects Belarusian Election Results, Begins Work on Sanctions - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The European Union does not accept Belarusian election results and wants to punish those responsible for violence and fraud, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"Belarus: EU doesn't accept election results. Work begins on sanctioning those responsible for violence & falsification," Borrell said on Twitter after the meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The 27 ministers came to a consensus that last Sunday's election in the eastern European nation was rigged, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Twitter.

"Consensus that elections were rigged, EU starts working on individual targeted measures against those responsible for violence against peaceful protesters and the election fraud," he wrote.

Belarus's election commission declared long-term President Alexander Lukashenko the winner on Monday, prompting protests across the country.

Two protesters died and thousands were injured during the unrest, including more than 100 police officers. The Interior Ministry says a man died in Minsk after an explosive device went off in his hand.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter European Union Died Minsk Man Sunday

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

46 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

Speakers calls for dedication of all energies for ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Firms Ask RDIF for Details on Russian COVID ..

4 minutes ago

US, EU May Lift Sanctions if Venezuelans Establish ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.