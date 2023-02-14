UrduPoint.com

EU Rejects Israel's Decision To Legalize 9 West Bank Outposts

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

The European Union on Monday rejected Israel's decision to legalize nine illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank and turn them into new settlements

The decision by Israeli authorities was not accepted by the EU, according to a statement from the office of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The statement said the Jewish settlements are illegal under international law and reiterated that the EU will not recognize any changes made outside of the 1967 borders.

It also made a call to Israeli authorities to stop the construction of these settlements and to immediately reverse the recent legalization decision.

An Israeli ministerial committee on Sunday approved a plan to cancel legislation on disengagement from the northern West Bank that was enacted in 2005.

The plan would allow the construction of four settlements that were dismantled in 2005 by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Estimates indicate that around 650,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

