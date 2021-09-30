UrduPoint.com

EU Rejects La Paz Allegations Linking Its Envoy To Political Crisis In Bolivia

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

EU Rejects La Paz Allegations Linking Its Envoy to Political Crisis in Bolivia

The EU External Action Service (EEAS) on Thursday dismissed accusations by Bolivian President Luis Arce that the bloc's former envoy to the Latin American nation partook in the anti-constitutional events during the 2019 political crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The EU External Action Service (EEAS) on Thursday dismissed accusations by Bolivian President Luis Arce that the bloc's former envoy to the Latin American nation partook in the anti-constitutional events during the 2019 political crisis.

"The EU firmly rejects the accusation leveled by President Arce against the former EU Ambassador to Bolivia, claiming that he participated in "the breaking of the constitutional order" in the context of Bolivia's 2019 political crisis," an EEAS spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson recalled that in November 2019 when Bolivia was mired in the political and social crisis, the EU, along with other countries, assisted in facilitating meetings among key political forces in an attempt to help pacify the situation in the country and avoid further violence.

"The EU works for a solid and constructive relationship with Bolivia in all areas, based on mutual respect," the statement read.

In November 2019, then-President Evo Morales resigned from the post and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there were mass violations during the October vote of that year. With the opposition assuming power after that, the country has since been engulfed in a political crisis. The crisis only ended in October 2020 when the country held a new presidential election won by Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party (MAS).

Related Topics

Election Vote Mesa Bolivia October November 2019 2020 Post All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timel ..

Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timely, Useful Dialogue

1 minute ago
 H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As D ..

H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As Demand Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed S ..

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed Syria at Meeting in Sochi

1 minute ago
 IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Tima ..

IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Timanovskaya, Her Coaches at Tokyo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.