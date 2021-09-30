EU Rejects La Paz Allegations Linking Its Envoy to Political Crisis in Bolivia

The EU External Action Service (EEAS) on Thursday dismissed accusations by Bolivian President Luis Arce that the bloc's former envoy to the Latin American nation partook in the anti-constitutional events during the 2019 political crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The EU External Action Service (EEAS) on Thursday dismissed accusations by Bolivian President Luis Arce that the bloc's former envoy to the Latin American nation partook in the anti-constitutional events during the 2019 political crisis.

"The EU firmly rejects the accusation leveled by President Arce against the former EU Ambassador to Bolivia, claiming that he participated in "the breaking of the constitutional order" in the context of Bolivia's 2019 political crisis," an EEAS spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson recalled that in November 2019 when Bolivia was mired in the political and social crisis, the EU, along with other countries, assisted in facilitating meetings among key political forces in an attempt to help pacify the situation in the country and avoid further violence.

"The EU works for a solid and constructive relationship with Bolivia in all areas, based on mutual respect," the statement read.

In November 2019, then-President Evo Morales resigned from the post and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there were mass violations during the October vote of that year. With the opposition assuming power after that, the country has since been engulfed in a political crisis. The crisis only ended in October 2020 when the country held a new presidential election won by Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party (MAS).