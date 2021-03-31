The European Union rejects the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)'s recent claim that the bloc seeks discrediting the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, a EU spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The European Union rejects the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)'s recent claim that the bloc seeks discrediting the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, a EU spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the SVR accused the EU of making attempts to take urgent measures to undermine trust in the Russian vaccine.

In its statement, the SVR claimed that Lutz Gullner, who heads the European External Action Service's division for strategic communications, believes that the EU drug regulator should delay certification of the Russian vaccine until July or August in order to allow Western companies to expand production.

"For the part concerning Mr Gyllner, we entirely contest what is falsely attributed to him. We also note that the Russian communique has no references to any sources that would verify their accusations," the spokesperson said.