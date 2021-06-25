UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Relations With Turkey Improved Despite Lack Of Progress On Cyprus - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU Relations With Turkey Improved Despite Lack of Progress on Cyprus - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) EU-Turkish relations have overall improved despite the lamentable lack of progress in resolving the Cyprus issue, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"Overall, the relations with Turkey have improved recently. There is a de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean. There are talks between Turkey and Greece, and that's a good starting point. But, on the other hand, we still see little if no progress made on Cyprus, and this remains disappointing," von der Leyen told a press conference after a meeting of EU leaders.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey sent its forces there purportedly to protect the island's Turkish population.

In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by anyone except the Turkish government. Since then, efforts to unify the island have been ongoing, but not without occasional lapses, the last one being the failed 2017 Crans-Montana negotiations, after which the negotiations ceased altogether.

In April, the the United Nations mediated an informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus. UN chief Antonio Guterres said that the participants had failed to reach an agreement and would reconvene again probably in two or three months.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Progress Independence Cyprus Greece April 2017 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s name is yet in the grey list as FATF ..

4 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

22 minutes ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

35 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

29 minutes ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.