EU Remains Committed To Talks On JCPOA Restoration - Commission Spokesman

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:02 PM

EU Remains Committed to Talks on JCPOA Restoration - Commission Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The European Union remains committed to the talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) amid Iran's decision to boost uranium enrichment to 60 percent, EU spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are not commenting on every single announcement, our focus is on the ongoing intense diplomatic efforts (currently in Vienna) which are aimed at bringing the JCPOA back on track and reverse the steps that Iran is taking, which bring it away from full compliance with its commitments stemming from the nuclear deal. The Joint Commission should resume its work soon, we will announce the next meeting when appropriate," Stano said.

Tehran has announced that the country plans to start preparations to boost enrichment of uranium to 60 percent on Tuesday evening.

