MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The European Union remains concerned over the United Kingdom's settlement scheme for EU citizens after Brexit, as it distinguishes between different categories of citizens, EU representative Maros Sefcovic said Monday.

"Turning to the situation in the United Kingdom, while acknowledging efforts to register all EU citizens, I have raised our serious concern over the UK settlement scheme granting new resident status. In practice, it distinguishes between different categories of EU citizens with the same resident status .

.. We cannot have two classes of beneficiaries under the Withdrawal Agreement," Sefcovic said.

As for the bloc's efforts on the same front, Sefcovic expressed certainty that "all member states are on track to fully deploy their resident schemes and process all UK nationals on time."

The EU official said the next meeting of the joint committee should be held by mid-October to assess the results achieved by special committees.