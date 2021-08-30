UrduPoint.com

EU Removes 5 Countries, Including US, From Open-Borders List Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

EU Removes 5 Countries, Including US, From Open-Borders List Due to Coronavirus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The EU, due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, removed five countries, including the United States, from the list of states with which it was recommended to open the bloc's external borders, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular, Israel, Kosovo[1], Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list," the document says.

Until the last moment, 23 states were included in the EU list.

