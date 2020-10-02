The Council of the European Union on Friday removed the speaker of the Libyan Parliament Aguila Saleh and Former President of the General National Congress Nuri Abu Sahmain off its sanctions list

"The Council today decided to remove Agila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, and Nuri Abu Sahmain, former president of the internationally unrecognised General National Congress of Libya, from the list of individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures in relation to the Libyan conflict," the council said in a press release.