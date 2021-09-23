EU Removes Moldova From List for COVID Travel Restrictions Cancellation

After assessing the epidemiological situation on the spread of the coronavirus, the EU removed Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina from the list of third countries with which European states were recommended to lift travel restrictions, but added Chile, Kuwait and Rwanda to the list, according to a statement released on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) After assessing the epidemiological situation on the spread of the coronavirus, the EU removed Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina from the list of third countries with which European states were recommended to lift travel restrictions, but added Chile, Kuwait and Rwanda to the list, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The list now includes Australia, Canada, Chile, Jordan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, Uruguay, as well as China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity.