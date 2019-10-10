UrduPoint.com
EU Removes Switzerland From Tax-haven List

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:56 PM

EU removes Switzerland from tax-haven list

The EU removed Switzerland and four other countries from its grey list of tax havens on Thursday, giving one of the global hubs for multinational tax schemes the all clear

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The EU removed Switzerland and four other countries from its grey list of tax havens on Thursday, giving one of the global hubs for multinational tax schemes the all clear.

"Albania, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia and Switzerland have implemented ahead of their deadline all necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles," the bloc's 28 finance ministers said.

The EU's grey list has included Switzerland since its launch in December 2017 as the country was deemed as having inadequate tax rules but had expressed commitment to reform them.

