MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The European Union on Thursday prolonged for one year the sanctions introduced over the reunification of Crimea with Russia, the press release of the Council of the EU said.

"The Council today decided to renew the sanctions introduced in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation until 23 June 2021," the press release read.

The sanctions concern imports and exports of certain goods from and to Crimea or for use in Crimea.