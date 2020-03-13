UrduPoint.com
EU Renews Individual Anti-Russian Sanctions For 6 Months - Statement

Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

EU Renews Individual Anti-Russian Sanctions for 6 Months - Statement

The European Union extended for six months sanctions against 175 individuals and 44 entities over Ukraine, the Council of the EU said Friday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The European Union extended for six months sanctions against 175 individuals and 44 entities over Ukraine, the Council of the EU said Friday in a statement.

"The Council today decided that current sanctions in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine should be extended for a further six months until 15 September 2020," the European Council said in a statement.

