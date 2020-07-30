EU Renews North Korea Sanctions in Response to Military Research

The European Union has extended for another year the sanctions it imposed on North Korea in response to suspected research of illegal weapons, the Council of the EU said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The European Union has extended for another year the sanctions it imposed on North Korea in response to suspected research of illegal weapons, the Council of the EU said Thursday.

"The EU's sanctions against the DPRK are the toughest against any country.

They were adopted in response to the country's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development activities, which are in breach of numerous UNSC resolutions," it said.

The EU has slapped 57 individuals and nine entities in North Korea with travel bans and asset freezes, on top of an UN-mandated arms embargo and a ban on exports that could contribute to the nation's weapons program.

The EU's autonomous restrictive measures have been reviewed annually since they were first imposed in 2006. The bloc insists on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by peaceful means.