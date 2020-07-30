UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Renews North Korea Sanctions In Response To Military Research

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:32 PM

EU Renews North Korea Sanctions in Response to Military Research

The European Union has extended for another year the sanctions it imposed on North Korea in response to suspected research of illegal weapons, the Council of the EU said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The European Union has extended for another year the sanctions it imposed on North Korea in response to suspected research of illegal weapons, the Council of the EU said Thursday.

"The EU's sanctions against the DPRK are the toughest against any country.

They were adopted in response to the country's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development activities, which are in breach of numerous UNSC resolutions," it said.

The EU has slapped 57 individuals and nine entities in North Korea with travel bans and asset freezes, on top of an UN-mandated arms embargo and a ban on exports that could contribute to the nation's weapons program.

The EU's autonomous restrictive measures have been reviewed annually since they were first imposed in 2006. The bloc insists on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by peaceful means.

Related Topics

Exports Nuclear European Union North Korea Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

4 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

8 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

18 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

18 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

19 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.