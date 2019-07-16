(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The European Union has renewed sanctions on North Korea in response to the country's nuclear weapon and ballistic missiles programs, a statement from the council said.

"The Council [of the European Union] reviewed its autonomous list of those subject to restrictive measures under the sanctions regime against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). It confirmed the sanctions in place, which consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze, on the listed individuals and entities," the statement from the council, released late Monday, said.

Currently, at least 57 persons and 9 entities fall under the EU sanctions which were imposed by the bloc on the South Asian nation over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The targeted entities and individuals contribute to Pyongyang's "nuclear-related, ballistic-missile-related or other weapons of mass destruction-related" programs or for sanctions evasion, the statement said.